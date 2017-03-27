Evers, Holtz to debate days before Wisconsin election
Incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet for a live debate being televised statewide just before the election for state superintendent. Friday night's debate in Madison is being broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.
