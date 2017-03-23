Evers, Holtz square off for state superintendent job
Two-term Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers and longtime public school administrator Lowell Holtz face each other in the April 4 election. Evers and Holtz offer contrasting views on what the priorities of public education in Wisconsin should be over the next four years, but the race has largely focused on Holtz's checkered employment history and alleged bribe he denies extending to a former candidate in the race.
