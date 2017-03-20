Ever majestic, Wisconsin's Capitol celebrates its centennial
"Let's take the stairs," he said as he and an aide walked through the Wisconsin State Capitol, which marks its 100th anniversary this year. The beautiful building is just 10 years older than Risser, who turns 90 on May 5. The Madison native has spent six of his nine decades as a lawmaker in the edifice that dominates the city skyline.
