Ever majestic, Wisconsin's Capitol ce...

Ever majestic, Wisconsin's Capitol celebrates its centennial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

"Let's take the stairs," he said as he and an aide walked through the Wisconsin State Capitol, which marks its 100th anniversary this year. The beautiful building is just 10 years older than Risser, who turns 90 on May 5. The Madison native has spent six of his nine decades as a lawmaker in the edifice that dominates the city skyline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras 17 hr BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Tue AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC