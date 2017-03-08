Eliminating treasurer's office passes state Senate
Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate voted Tuesday to abolish the state treasurer's office. With the post stripped of nearly all responsibilities over the years, current treasurer Matt Adamczyk even campaigned to eliminate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC