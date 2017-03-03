Drug Ring Trafficking More Than $1 Million In Heroin Busted
Police sunk a major heroin distribution ring that trafficked roughly 15 pounds of heroin worth more than $1 million over the past two years in Wisconsin, charging 11 people with felony drug charges Thursday. Authorities launched an investigation into the operation after finding more than 100 grams of heroin during a traffic stop in August in Fond du Lac County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC