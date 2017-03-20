DOJ policy changes on officer-involved investigations
Wisconsin Department of Justice policy on the investigation of officer-involved shootings no longer routinely allows officers to review videotape of incidents before being interviewed. The new policy involves "...interviewing the officer involved in the use of deadly force prior to the officer reviewing the audiovisual evidence," states Koremenos.
