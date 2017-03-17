DMV offers tips for selling a car
Spring and fall are popular times for owners to sell their vehicles privately. Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles recommends sellers know what the law requires to avoid problems between parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Thu
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC