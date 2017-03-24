Divorce lawyer for suspect's wife amo...

Divorce lawyer for suspect's wife among 4 shot in Wisconsin

19 hrs ago

A northern Wisconsin man struggling with debt allegedly killed his wife's divorce lawyer during a shooting spree that left three other people dead, including a police detective. Court records show 45-year-old Nengmy Vang initiated divorce proceedings in 2015 against his wife, Naly Vang.

