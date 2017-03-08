Digging Deeper: Wisconsin has lost 45...

Digging Deeper: Wisconsin has lost 45,589 manufacturing jobs since 2006, a decline of 9%

Wisconsin has consistently lagged the rest of the nation in terms of job creation since the Great Recession and one need look no further than the state's second-largest employment sector to see why. The latest Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows modest private sector job growth for Wisconsin from September 2015 to September 2016, but not in manufacturing.

