Democratic former senator weighs run for Wisconsin governor

A retired Wisconsin state senator who was one of the 14 Democrats who fled to Illinois in an attempt to block Gov. Scott Walker's anti-union legislation said Thursday he's on track for a run to challenge the incumbent Republican. Tim Cullen, of Janesville, has been traveling the state for months with the intent of running for governor in 2018.

