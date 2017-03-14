Democratic former senator weighs run for Wisconsin governor
A retired Wisconsin state senator who was one of the 14 Democrats who fled to Illinois in an attempt to block Gov. Scott Walker's anti-union legislation said Thursday he's on track for a run to challenge the incumbent Republican. Tim Cullen, of Janesville, has been traveling the state for months with the intent of running for governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC