Democratic Congressman Kind says he won't run for Wisconsin governor

Democratic U.S. Representative Ron Kind told The Associated Press on Friday he will not run for Wisconsin governor in 2018, ending months of speculation about what the Wisconsin congressman from La Crosse would do next year. Instead of potentially challenging Republican Governor Scott Walker, Kind says he will focus on his work in Congress and running for re-election.

