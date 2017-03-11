Dane County inmate died from drugs he received behind bars
Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the Dane County Jail died last July from an overdose of heroin that he received behind bars from a fellow inmate. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Christopher Thorland, of Stoughton, died in his jail cell after he received the heroin from 27-year-old Emmanuel Stephen, who was found with nearly 60 grams of heroin in his possession as well as cocaine.
