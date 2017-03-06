Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration ...

Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies

There are 1 comment on the Door Reminder story from 6 hrs ago, titled Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies. In it, Door Reminder reports that:

Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Wisconsin's dairy farmers say they need immigrant workers. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2n6dc6m Latino workers at Rockland Dairy in Random Lake Victor and Gloria , work milking cows.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,355

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
Having been raised on a farm and knowing some of these "big" dairy farmers, the only thing they FEAR is ACTUALLY having to milk all those cows themselves......

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC