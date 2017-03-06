There are on the Door Reminder story from 6 hrs ago, titled Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies. In it, Door Reminder reports that:

Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Wisconsin's dairy farmers say they need immigrant workers. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2n6dc6m Latino workers at Rockland Dairy in Random Lake Victor and Gloria , work milking cows.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Door Reminder.