Dairy farm wants permit for 10,000 cows

S & S Jerseyland Dairy near Forestville is asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to renew its permit for the operation, which currently has about 6,400 cows. Jerseyland general manager Randy Schmidt says it's asking the DNR for a permit that will allow the farm to expand to more than 10,000 cows in the years ahead.

