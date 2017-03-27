"Constitutional carry" proposed Tuesd...

"Constitutional carry" proposed Tuesday, March 28

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Anyone who can legally own a gun in Wisconsin would be allowed to carry a concealed weapon, under a bill being introduced at the state Capitol. The "Right to Carry Act" would allow people to carry concealed without having to obtain a license from the state a requirement put in place just under six years ago, which has resulted in more than 325,000 licenses being issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Mon Chilli J 117
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC