Complaint Against Holtz Dismissed by Commission Wednesday, March 15
The complaint brought by liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now followed reports that Lowell Holtz had proposed a deal to primary opponent John Humphries, in which one of them would drop out of the race in exchange for a six-figure job at the Department of Public Instruction if the remaining candidate won. Humphries went public with the proposal ahead of the primary last month, which he ultimately lost to Holtz.
