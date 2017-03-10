Changes sought to Wisconsin bill to help terminally ill
The largest advocacy group for Wisconsin doctors remains opposed to a bill advancing through the Legislature that would expand the number of experimental drugs available to terminally ill patients, despite newly proposed changes designed to address its concerns. The measure has bipartisan support but faces strong opposition from the Wisconsin Medical Society , which argues that quickly approving experimental drugs could give patients false hope and in some cases may cause unintended negative health consequences.
