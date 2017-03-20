'Central Wisconsin Days in Madison' this Week Monday, March 20
It's called "Central Wisconsin Days in Madison," and it's coming up this Wednesday and Thursday, March 22nd and 23rd in the state's capitol city. Scott Larson is executive director of Marshfield's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and he says more than 40 business and community leaders from our area will be meeting with lawmakers to talk about issues important to Central Wisconsin.
