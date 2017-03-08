Capital City Sunday
City of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval discussed the record $3.35 million settlement paid out to the family of 19 year-old Tony Robinson - who was shot and killed by Officer Matt Kenny in March 2015 - on this weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday. Republicans who control state government certainly want the Affordable Care Act to be repealed, but they also want the eventual replacement to help them adequately pay for Medicaid - the joint federal and state health insurance program for the poor known as BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin.
