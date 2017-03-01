Bus Operator GO Riteway Adds New Safety Manager
GO Riteway, which operates out of 16 locations in Wisconsin, provides transportation services with a fleet that includes school buses, motorcoaches, shuttle coaches, limousines, and other vehicles. In his new role, McKinnon's areas of responsibility include supervision of the safety department staff, safety audits, regulation compliance, risk management, crash investigation and preventability determination, and the development and implementation of safety training programs.
