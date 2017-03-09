Brave Wisconsin woman pulls jar from skunk's head
A heroic Wisconsin woman stepped in to help when authorities told her they were unable to rescue a skunk with a glass jar stuck on its head. Brandy McNeill posted a video to Facebook showing the skunk she encountered in Iowa County with a glass jar stuck on its head.
