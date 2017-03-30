Billionaire GOP donor endorses political newcomer in Wisconsin Senate race

Waukesha County businessman and Iraq/Afghanistan war veteran Kevin Nicholson's potential 2018 U.S. Senate campaign got a huge boost Thursday, with billionaire donor Richard Uihlein offering his endorsement. Solutions for Wisconsin, a conservative Super PAC formed to focus on the U.S. Senate race, announced it had raised $2 million in the first five days of its formation to encourage Nicholson to enter the race.

