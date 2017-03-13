Bill establishes penalties for defrauding WEDC
Proposed legislation would penalize people who attempt to defraud the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. A conviction for defrauding WEDC or misusing WEDC funding could result in 15 years years in prison along with thousands of dollars in fines.
