Being a Trans Mathematician: a Q&a with Autumn Kent
Autumn Kent is a mathematician at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and I am lucky enough to call her a friend. Last fall, I was one of the people who was surprised when she came out as a trans woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Fri
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC