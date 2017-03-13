Ban on Irish butter sparks fight in butter-loving Wisconsin
This March 3, 2017, photo, shows packages of Kerrygold Irish butter on a shelf at a store in Waukesha, Wis. A handful of Wisconsin residents has filed a lawsuit challenging a 1953 state law that bans the sale of Kerrygold Irish butter, or any other butter that hasn't been graded for quality.
