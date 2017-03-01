baby steps towards measuring the efficiency gap
Wisconsin is in court trying to defend its legislative plan, which is being challenged on explicitly partisan grounds. That's rare and new, and Wisconsin is not doing well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecznotes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC