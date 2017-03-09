14th defendant sentenced in 127-pound Minnesota-to-Wisconsin Methamphetamine conspiracy
John W. Vaudreuil, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced today the results of a three-year investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement into the large scale trafficking of methamphetamine in central Wisconsin. To date, 19 people have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Madison to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
