Wisconsin US Rep. Duffy won't challenge Baldwin in US Senate
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy says he won't challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018, clearing the way for other Republicans who had been waiting for his decision to get in the race. Duffy announced Thursday that he decided against challenging Baldwin, who will be up for re-election for the first time next year.
