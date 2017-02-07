Wisconsin superintendent candidates p...

Wisconsin superintendent candidates praise DeVos

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Two challengers to Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers are praising the confirmation of school choice advocate and longtime Republican donor Betsy DeVos as Education secretary. State superintendent candidates John Humphries and Lowell Holtz both issued statements Tuesday praising the U.S. Senate's confirmation of DeVos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Mon Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Mon Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC