Wisconsin superintendent candidates praise DeVos
Two challengers to Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers are praising the confirmation of school choice advocate and longtime Republican donor Betsy DeVos as Education secretary. State superintendent candidates John Humphries and Lowell Holtz both issued statements Tuesday praising the U.S. Senate's confirmation of DeVos.
