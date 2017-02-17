Wisconsin students demand free tuition for black students
There are 2 comments on the Yahoo! story from 20 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin students demand free tuition for black students.
Black students should be offered free tuition and housing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison because blacks were legally barred from education during slavery and university remains out of reach for black students today, the student government said Wednesday. The Associated Students of Madison said in a resolution that students from suburban high schools are overrepresented.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Typical ignorant lefties. Obviously The Associated Students of Madison are to dumb to realize that NOTHING is free and SOMEONE has to pay for it.
Don't project the cost of your white guilt on the rest of us.......
MontrÃ©al, Canada
Just give black activists a bare bottom spankibg in front of females. They'll calm down.
