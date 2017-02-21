Wisconsin state schools superintendent field to be narrowed
The field of candidates running for superintendent of Wisconsin's public schools will be narrowed in Tuesday's primary, with incumbent Tony Evers facing two challengers who have been sidetracked trying to explain allegations that they discussed working together to beat him. Consultant John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz are challenging Evers, with the two highest vote-getters in the primary advancing to the April 4 general election.
