Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Gets Millions of Page Views
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that sections of the state Department of Corrections' website that provide details on sex offenders generated 19 million page views last year. The department's sex offender registry, offender locator and "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" averaged a combined 481,000 visits per month.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
