Wisconsin set to pass bill helping cheese plant
A measure designed to help a cheese distributor is set to be the first one passed by the Wisconsin state Legislature. The state Assembly planned to vote Wednesday on the bill that would make it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.
