Wisconsin Senator calls for investigation over barrel recycling plant

Senator responds to undercover article alleging chemicals in barrels recycled in Wisconsin neighborhoods may have put workers, families and communities at risk. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has called on multiple federal agencies for investigations and swift action regarding whistleblower accounts and media reports of hazardous materials at barrel recycling plants operating under the name Earth Minded Lifecycle Services that may have endangered workers and communities in Wisconsin.

