Wisconsin panel finalizes wasting disease recommendations
An advisory committee working on revisions to Wisconsin's long-term chronic wasting disease plan wrapped up its work Wednesday, finalizing recommendations that include limited culling of the state's herd and stiffer regulations for captive deer farms. The panel adopted around 60 suggestions.
