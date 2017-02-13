Wisconsin, Minnesota AGs team up to take on painkiller abuse
The attorneys general from both states met at the Minnesota Capitol Monday to discuss their "Dose of Reality" campaign. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says prescription opioid deaths now outpace heroin overdoses nationwide.
