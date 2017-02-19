Wisconsin man kills mother, shoots at police, flees into Minnesota, crashes car, kills himself
A man fatally stabbed his mother in Hudson Township, Wis., late Saturday before shooting at officers, fleeing to Minnesota with authorities in pursuit, crashing his vehicle into a median, and shooting himself inside the auto's wreckage. The St. Croix County Sheriff's department identified the assailant as Logan T. Reese, 28, of Glenwood City, Wis., and his mom as Charlene Wold, 49. The department in a statement described this violent series of events as a domestic dispute, adding, "this is a very complex case remains under investigation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Sat
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC