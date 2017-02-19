Wisconsin man kills mother, shoots at police, flees into Minnesota, crashes car, kills himself

A man fatally stabbed his mother in Hudson Township, Wis., late Saturday before shooting at officers, fleeing to Minnesota with authorities in pursuit, crashing his vehicle into a median, and shooting himself inside the auto's wreckage. The St. Croix County Sheriff's department identified the assailant as Logan T. Reese, 28, of Glenwood City, Wis., and his mom as Charlene Wold, 49. The department in a statement described this violent series of events as a domestic dispute, adding, "this is a very complex case remains under investigation."

