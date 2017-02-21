Wisconsin Legislature Proposes Employer-Friendly Changes to State...
A bill recently proposed in Wisconsin could seriously change litigation strategy and settlement considerations for many employment claims filed with state agencies. Assembly Bill 64 would amend the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act , the Wisconsin Family and Medical Leave Act , and the relatively new Organ and Bone Marrow Donation Law by empowering both the complainant and an employer to make a statutory offer of settlement.
