Wisconsin lawmakers reignite fight against drunken driving

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, center, presents a proclamation to Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, left, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, right, during a 100th anniversary celebration at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Roth and Vos serve as co-chairs of the Capitol Centennial Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.