Wisconsin hit hard by flu bug
The flu bug is hitting Wisconsinites hard, spiking to nearly 1,000 confirmed cases, and hundreds of hospitalizations. According to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services , there are 936 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin, compared to 176 during the same period last year.
