Wisconsin Historical Society celebrates Black History Month
The free event allowed people to view items from the Historical Society's collection, including a drum used during the Civil War, a gavel presented to Judge Vel R. Phillips by the National Organization for women, necktie quilt by Allie Crumble, and an NAACP cap worn on the March in Washington in 1963. "I think it helps for people to realize African-Americans have been in the state before it was formed, and to see all the contributions we've made to the state, just like other groups in our state," said Wisconsin Historical Society Director of Education Vaunce Ashvy.
