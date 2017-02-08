Wisconsin Gov. Walker to release diff...

Wisconsin Gov. Walker to release different-looking budget

2 hrs ago Read more: Education Week

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was expected to put forward a budget Wednesday that barely resembles the ones from his first six years in office, with a huge boost for schools, sizable tuition cuts for college students and increased tax breaks for the working poor. The shift by the famously tightfisted Republican governor has a lot to do with positioning for a third term in 2018.

