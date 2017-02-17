Wisconsin football recruiting: OLB Mason Platter commits to the Badgers
That's the third known verbal pledge for head coach Paul Chryst and his staff in one day, as both Waukesha Catholic Memorial's C.J. Goetz and Kimberly's Boyd Dietzen announced their commitments earlier on Monday. Menomonie 2018 LB Mason Platter has committed to Wisconsin.
