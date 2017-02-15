Wisconsin families continue emotional fight in push for medical marijuana extract bill

The sound of people holding back tears peppered a public hearing in the State Capitol Wednesday as legislators considered a new bill about decriminalizing the use of a medical marijuana extract in Wisconsin. This bill, authored by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, seeks to make the possession of doctor-certified CBD legal in Wisconsin.

