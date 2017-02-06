Wisconsin Democrats propose legislati...

Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to legalize medical marijuana

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 11 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to legalize medical marijuana. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

Two Democratic lawmakers want to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin during this legislative session and if they can't make that happen, they want state voters to have a say on the issue in 2018. Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor introduced two pieces of legislation at a Monday morning news conference at the Capitol.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jo Ann

Rhinelander, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Why wait till 2018 to legalize medical marijuana. It should be legalized now here in Wisconsin. what are they worried that more people won't be in jail. don't they see how it helps people with there illness. or don't they care.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! 7 hr Nipples6280 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC