Wisconsin Congressional delegation split on whether Flynn resignation merits further investigation

Members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation are split over whether an investigation should be launched into what the White House knew about the events that led up to Monday's resignation by National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "Who else knew about Flynn? And when did they know about it?," asked Rep. Mark Pocan on the House floor - as part of a speech asking the Trump administration to fully declassify a report on Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.