Wisconsin budget proposal moves forestry division up north
A Wisconsin lawmaker says he believes Gov. Scott Walker's plan to move the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' forestry division up north will help with recruitment. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the governor's 2017-2019 budget proposal requires the headquarters for the state's chief forester to move by January 2018 to an existing DNR facility north of Highway 29, which runs from Eau Claire to Green Bay.
