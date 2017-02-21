Wis. Juggalo sentenced for amputating woman's pinky last year

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for amputating a woman's finger with a machete and then drinking her blood during a ritual to honor a fellow fan of the Insane Clown Posse hip-hop duo. "Where do you go with this? How can this happen? How can this even happen in Green Bay?" Judge John Zakowski said, according to WBAY-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.