Wis. GOP lawmakers propose ending daylight saving time
Reps. Samantha Kerkman and Michael Schraa introduced a bill Friday that would eliminate daylight saving time in Wisconsin. The move would mean state residents would no longer have to move their clocks ahead an hour in the spring.
