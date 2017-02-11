Winter Smorgasbord event to highlight purveyors from Wisconsin Foodie
As "Wisconsin Foodie" prepares to enter its 10th year, creator Arthur Ircink is inviting fans to experience a smrgsbord of flavors from the chefs, farmers and producers who have been featured on the Emmy-winning television show. Winter Smrgsbord, an experiential dining event showcasing a variety of sampling, master classes and chef collaborations, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino event center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Mon
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Mon
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC