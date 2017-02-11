Winter Smorgasbord event to highlight...

Winter Smorgasbord event to highlight purveyors from Wisconsin Foodie

As "Wisconsin Foodie" prepares to enter its 10th year, creator Arthur Ircink is inviting fans to experience a smrgsbord of flavors from the chefs, farmers and producers who have been featured on the Emmy-winning television show. Winter Smrgsbord, an experiential dining event showcasing a variety of sampling, master classes and chef collaborations, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino event center.

